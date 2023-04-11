Mayor Adams and NYPD roll out new crime-fighting initiative in Times Square

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City officials gathered in Times Square Tuesday morning to roll out a new initiative in the ongoing war on crime.

Mayor Eric Adams is being joined by NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and other officials.

The announcement comes as the city continues to battle crime on the subways and elsewhere.

Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

Monday night, one teen was killed and another wounded in a Bronx subway station.

And Tuesday morning, police announced a man arrested in connection with Sunday's deadly smoke shop shooting in Harlem is being charged with another weekend murder as well.

