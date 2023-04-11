Teen fatally shot, another wounded in Burke Avenue subway station in the Bronx: Police

This is the third murder on a train or at a station in New York City so far this year. Janice Yu reports.

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (WABC) -- One teen was killed and another was wounded in a Bronx subway station on Monday night.

Officials say shots were fired in the mezzanine of the Burke Avenue station at around 10:30 p.m.

One of the 17-year-olds was shot in the head, arm, and shoulder and did not survive. The other was shot in the hip and is now in serious, but stable condition, authorities said.

Officials say the suspect fled the scene, but investigators have been reviewing surveillance footage from nearby stores.

"I just don't understand why this world is so corrupt, why is people hurting people. It's just sad, it's really sad. A child? It's sad," a nearby resident said.

This is the third murder on a train or at a station in New York City so far this year. Last year's total, 11 homicides, was the highest number the city has seen in the last several years.

