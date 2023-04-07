In a fight between two groups of subway riders, the 18-year-old victim was fatally stabbed, police said.

18-year-old dies after being stabbed during fight on subway ride in Downtown Brooklyn: Police

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A teenager was killed in a stabbing on the subway in Downtown Brooklyn, according to police.

Officials say a fight broke out at around 11:30 pm Thursday as a southbound D train approached the Barclays Center station.

The victim was with two or three people when he got into an argument with another group of subway riders.

Authorities say someone stabbed the 18-year-old victim and ran off.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

