Suspected Harlem smoke shop gunman arrested, charged with back-to-back weekend murders

Messiah Nantwi, 21, is accused of killing a man inside a Harlem smoke shop Sunday night. Police say he's also accused of killing a teen on Saturday.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The man arrested in a deadly smoke shop shooting over the weekend has been charged with another weekend murder, police say.

The gunman is seen on video at around 8 p.m. at a store near the corner of 125th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.

Surveillance video shows nine people inside the shop, including a man in a dark jacket with an FDNY logo talking to a man in a tan or yellow jacket.

The victim turns around and walks away, and that's when the man in a dark jacket shoots him.

Chaos ensued as some people ran out of the shop after the shot was fired. The suspect started walking out but stopped to the shoot the victim one more time before leaving him on the floor of the store.

He returned just seconds later and appeared to reach into the victim's pocket.

The 36-year-old victim suffered gunshot wounds to the head and back. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Nantwi also killed a 19-year-old Saturday afternoon on East 132nd Street and Madison Avenue. He has been charged with murder in both incidents.

Nantwi was also arrested in February 2021, when he shot at police stopping him and another person from for spraying graffiti near Elton Avenue and East 153rd Street in the Bronx.

Officials say he pulled a gun during the confrontation and fired three shots. The officers were not struck, but they returned fire and hit Nantwi several times.

Nantwi's court proceedings in that shooting are still going on, with his next court date scheduled for Friday.

