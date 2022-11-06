Fastest female in NYPD has big goal for TCS New York City Marathon

Kelly attributes her love for running to her late grandfather who also inspired her to become a police officer.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- One of the runners on the TCS NYC Marathon course on Sunday is familiar with the streets of New York City -- walking the beat as a rookie in the NYPD.

Officer Mairead Kelly is using her ability as a runner to chase a dream.

Kelly holds the distinction of being the fastest female on the force. The 28-year-old rookie finished the 2021 NYC Marathon at 3 hours 3 minutes and 23 seconds -- the quickest time for a female officer in NYPD history.

Her time was so fast that she placed within the top 100 of all women competing in the marathon last year.

"Once the gun went off at the start of the race, I just felt amazing," Kelly said. "It was such a great feeling.. and I just went with it and I finished and I couldn't believe it. I was extremely surprised."

Kelly, who is assigned to a Midtown South precinct in Manhattan, has been with the NYPD for just one year.

While she was still in the Academy, she was asked to join the department's running team following an impressive achievement of setting a record for the mile and a half at 8 minutes and 36 seconds.

She was asked to run the marathon with the running club only two weeks before the big race. While she has run several marathons before, she wasn't training at the time.

"So that weekend I went out and I did a 20 mile run and I was like, alright I guess I can do it.. I still got it," she said. "So I just went for it."

Kelly attributes her love for running to her late grandfather who also inspired her to become a police officer.

She now serves as an inspiration while walking the beat and running races. For this year's marathon she has an impressive goal: to break three hours.

"If I break three hours, I think, I'd be over the moon," Kelly said.

