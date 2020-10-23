NYPD says officers returned fire at gunman during traffic stop in Bronx

By Eyewitness News
BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police fired their weapons at two men in two separate incidents in the Bronx.

The most recent happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

The NYPD says the 28-year-old suspect crashed his BMW while being pulled over in Longwood.

Police say he jumped out of the car and started shooting.

Officers returned fire. No one was hit.

Police say the suspect threw his gun away during an ensuing foot pursuit, which ended in his arrest. The gun was recovered.

Charges against the man are pending.

The officers involved in the shooting were taken to Jacobi Hospital for treatment of tinnitus from hearing the shots fired.

Hours earlier Thursday, officers fired at an emotionally disturbed man they believed had a gun in Williamsbridge.

Citizen App video showed the scene on East 219th Street.

Police responded around 6:50 p.m. after a family member reported the man was off his medication and acting erratically.

As more officers arrived, the man pointed what appeared to be a gun at them, and police fired. The man was not hit.

Officers chased him into a bodega where he was Tasered and taken into custody.

The man was taken to Montefiore Hospital for treatment from the Taser and to be checked out.

Police say the weapon he was holding appears to be a BB gun.

