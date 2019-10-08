NYPD searching for man who escaped police custody in Brooklyn

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a man who escaped police custody in Brooklyn Monday morning.According to police, 20-year-old Tyquan Ellison escaped at 7:30 a.m. while being escorted by officers to Central Booking on State Street in Downtown Brooklyn.He was in handcuffs at the time. Police say Ellison fled westbound on State Street towards Boerum Place.Ellison was in custody for multiple charges, including two robberies, burglary and petty larceny.He is described as approximately 5'11", 170lbs, with black hair. He was last seen wearing an olive green track jacket with red stripes, light blue jeans, and black sneakers.----------