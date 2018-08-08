NYPD searching for suspect who assaulted cop in Brooklyn with bottle

It happened as crowds gathered to protest a nail salon in Brooklyn.

Police are looking for the man who assaulted an NYPD detective during a protest in Brooklyn.

Police released a picture of the suspect who is accused of throwing a beer bottle at the detective Monday afternoon.

Eyewitness News caught the attack on camera.

It happened as crowds gathered to protest a nail salon where two customers were attacked by workers who accused them of not paying.

Related Topics:
assaultpolice officer injuredattackBrooklynNew York City
