NEW YORK (WABC) --Police are looking for the man who assaulted an NYPD detective during a protest in Brooklyn.
Police released a picture of the suspect who is accused of throwing a beer bottle at the detective Monday afternoon.
Eyewitness News caught the attack on camera.
It happened as crowds gathered to protest a nail salon where two customers were attacked by workers who accused them of not paying.
