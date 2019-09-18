NYPD to deploy extra personnel during Jewish High Holy Days

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City -- The NYPD says it will be deploying extra personnel, including specialized units, to ensure that all Jewish residents are safe during the High Holy Days.

Police Commissioner James O'Neill said Wednesday that anti-Semitic attacks and hate crimes rose citywide during the first three quarters of this year.

But he says arrests are up, too.

"We never tolerate hate crime. We never tolerate hate of any kind in our city," he said. "And we'll continue to build and strengthen our partnerships in the Jewish community and all across New York City to ensure that every community and every neighborhood is safe."

The commissioner said this is not a time for fear, it is a time for vigilance from police and members of the community.

