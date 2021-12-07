NYPD officers spread cheer, safety during toy giveaway in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11247346" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Naveen Dhaliwal gets a look at the FDNY's K-9 team.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11290953" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A La Mirada homeowner known for his holiday decorations based off the movie "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" may soon be fined by the city if he doesn't remove the latest addition to his display.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York officers partied on the streets of Manhattan Monday night and handed out toys.Times Square was rocking Monday night.From the band to Santa, proud members of the NYPD were out to wish everyone a very happy holiday, but even more so, to make sure tourists have a safe visit to the Big Apple."We want to make sure people know Times Square is safe," NYPD Community Affairs Bureau Chief Jeffrey Maddrey said. "We want to make sure people have a good time too. Be safe and have a good time.""Feel safe with all the police? Yes. We feel so safe," said Victor Gonzalez, a tourist from Barcelona.The band kept the beat while Santa and his merry elves handed out gifts.Cops were happy to pose for photos and distribute safety tips. Pretty much everyone got in the spirit.For a family from southern New Jersey, it was the perfect surprise. They weren't sure it was safe again to bring their precious granddaughter here and were thrilled so see so many uniforms and even big trucks."It's pretty amazing. I feel perfect. No apprehension at all," tourist Jim Melcionna said.This is just an appetizer. The NYPD has another 75,000 toys for the children of New York City. Yes, all five boroughs will get a visit from Santa closer to Christmas.From December 20 to December 22, they will visit underprivileged neighborhoods to spread a little cheer to youngsters and build relationships with families.The NYPD trying to restore a sense of safety to this city, one smile at a time.----------