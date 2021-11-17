Pets & Animals

FDNY shows off 6 members of K-9 unit

By
EMBED <>More Videos

FDNY shows off members of K-9 unit

RANDALL'S ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- The FDNY showed off the hard work of some very important department members on Wednesday -- their K-9 officers.

The FDNY's six K-9 officers are a part of the K-9 Accelerant Detection and Search and Rescue team.

"They have millions of more cells within their noses and can smell a million times more," FDNY K9 unit trainer Joseph Digiacomo said.

They do the work their human handlers can't.

"Most commonly they will be searching for gas or lighter fluid," Digiacomo said.

RELATED | Man joins FDNY to honor bullied cousin who killed self while stationed in Afghanistan
EMBED More News Videos

Banny Chen carried the torch and added another chapter to the family's legacy of service - and turned tragedy into triumph.



He relies on his partner, K-9 Ray, to sniff out accelerants during fire investigations.

"When his nose is directly on it that's when we will have to find it," Digiacomo said.

And K-9 Ray's accuracy is sitting at a 97 percentile.

"Our original K-9 we put into service in 2017," FDNY Chief Fire Marshal Daniel Flynn said.

K-9 Bucca is so good he won a congressional medal for bravery.

A year later came K-9 Petey. Since the summer of 2020, four new dogs came, making the total six.

ALSO READ | Where are the most rats being spotted in New York City?
EMBED More News Videos

Neighborhoods across New York City are seeing an increase in rat and mice sightings.



"Currently we have 24-hour coverage by FDNY K-9s every day," Flynn said.

They have covered a hundred fires each, and they are workaholics with the K-9 teams now expanding to include search and rescue.

Just to be in service, these accelerate detection dogs have to complete 300 hours of training, and then train every single day and month and be recertified every single year on top of that.

They are determined to work for the people of this great city.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsrandalls islandnew york citydogsfdnyk 9firesearch and rescuedogfire rescue
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News