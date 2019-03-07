NYPD: Woman drives into Brooklyn deli after fender bender, gets slapped in the face

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman inside a deli apparently slapped an out-of-control driver who slammed into the business following a fender bender in Brooklyn Thursday morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m. at the Royal Deli on Cropsey Avenue in the Bath Beach section.

Authorities say a 72-year-old woman was stopped at a light when she was rear-ended by a FedEx truck.

The driver became started, hitting the gas instead of the brake, and accidentally drove into the deli.

Authorities say a 47-year-old woman in the deli then got into a dispute with the driver, which ended with the woman in the deli slapping the driver and breaking her glasses.

Officers took the woman in the deli into custody.

The Fed Ex driver was not injured.

