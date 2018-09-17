Police say a woman armed with a knife was shot and killed by officers in Queens Monday.Police responded to a 911 call of a burglary Monday at 69th Street and 52nd Avenue, a two-family home in the Maspeth section.When officers arrived , they were met in front by a woman who identified herself as the 911 caller and said there was a female intruder inside, said NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea.As officers entered the home to search, police say the woman went into the home behind them.She lunged at the officers with a knife and one of the officers directed her to put the knife down, said Shea.One officer fired three times, striking the woman in the torso. She was pronounced dead at the scene.A 10-inch kitchen knife was recovered.Police say the woman's motivation is not yet known. The NYPD said there is a history of calls to that location.----------