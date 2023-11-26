New York Public Library shuttering Sunday service at all locations due to city budget cuts

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Public Library will no longer be operating on Sundays due to city budget cuts.

The change goes into effect December 3rd.

This comes as part of the 5% across-the-board cuts announced earlier this month, which impacts eight branches, including Bronx Library Center, Grand Concourse Library, Parkchester Library, Jefferson Market Library, Starvros Niarchos Foundation Library, Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, Washtington Heights Library, and Todt Hill-Westerleigh Library.

Storytimes during that time at these locations will also no longer occur.

Libraries will also reduce spending on materials, programming and building maintenance as a result of the cuts.

After Dec. 17, the city will have only one library open on a Sunday - that location will be in Kew Gardens, Queens.

ALSO READ | Thousands of NYCHA apartments sit empty as wait continues for potential tenants