Mayor Adams warned of across-the-board cuts for city agencies due to the ongoing migrant crisis.

Migrant crisis to cause 5% across-the-board budget cuts for all NYC agencies

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The asylum seeker crisis is forcing a 5% across-the-board budget cut in New York City, with every city agency expected to feel the pain.

Mayor Eric Adams warned of "extremely painful" budget cuts to offset hundreds of millions of dollars in cost from sheltering and providing services for migrants.

Mayor's Office of Management and Budget Director Jacques Jiha will brief Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and other council leaders before revealing the reductions on Thursday afternoon.

The council has the power to block aspects of the November budget modification, and council members have already raised concerns about the extent of service reductions and their impact on the most vulnerable.

The 5% cuts for all city agencies will be followed by another 5% cut in January and possibly yet another 5% cut in April, unless the city receives a lot more federal and state migrant crisis aid.

Law enforcement and public safety, like NYPD and FDNY, will not be immune this time around.

Expected cost savings include the NYPD being forced to postpone next police academy class; the FDNY cutting overtime spending and end all after-work training; New York City Public Schools reducing funding for Pre-K and 3K; and Sanitation reducing street litter basket collection.

Spending on the asylum seeker crisis is also expected to be cut by 20%.

The administration had already canceled a class of 250 incoming school safety agents.

