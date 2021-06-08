Registration opens for 50th anniversary running of TCS NYC Marathon

Capacity will be capped at 60%, or some 33,000 runners.
The 2020 marathon was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a virtual event held instead.
Health and safety guidelines will be enforced for this year's race, to be held on November 7 and aired on Channel 7.
"This will be an unprecedented and historic year for the TCS New York City Marathon as one of the most iconic New York sporting events makes its return," Race Director Ted Metellus said. "As we stage a safe and memorable race for the 50th running, this year's marathon will showcase our great city's strength, inspiration, and determination."
Runners who registered for last year's marathon were provided the option to receive a full refund of their entry fee or a guaranteed complimentary entry for the 2021, 2022, or 2023 New York City Marathon.
This year's race will accommodate all runners who chose to run in 2021. Among the more than 30,000 runners who were registered prior to the cancellation last year, 54% chose to run in this year's marathon.
"In 2019, the New York City marathon broke records to become the world's largest marathon ever," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "While canceling the race was the right choice in 2020, we are excited to welcome runners back to our beautiful city. New Yorkers worked hard to flatten the curve after the COVID-19 outbreak and it is that work that allows us to be able to take this step in bringing normalcy back to our state."
The expected field will include 2020 marathon runners who chose to run this year and those who enter through additional entry methods including charities and international tour operators, as well as 9+1 program participants, Virtual TCS New York City Marathon finishers, and runners who have completed 15 or more New York City Marathons.
In order to prioritize the 2020 marathon runners who were already guaranteed entry, a drawing will not be held for this year's marathon.
Registration will close on June 15.
"The New York City Marathon is a reminder of everything New Yorkers can accomplish with persistence, hard work, and community support," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "As we build a recovery for all of us, there's no better time to safely reconnect with the iconic events that make our city great."
NYRR's guidelines will include social distancing, elimination of touchpoints, enhanced health and safety protocols, and testing and tracing.
Runners should be prepared to provide a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of a complete vaccination series prior to running in the marathon.
The marathon began in 1970 and has become one of the most anticipated annual mass sporting events in New York City and the largest marathon in the world with 53,640 finishers in 2019.
