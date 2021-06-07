FDNY: 16 people injured after MTA bus crashes into building in Brooklyn

16 injured after MTA bus crashes into building

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least sixteen people were injured when an MTA bus lost control and jumped a curb, crashing into a building in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported at an apartment building on 174 Lincoln Road just before 2 p.m.



The FDNY said more than a dozen injuries were reported, but they were all believed to be non-life-threatening. Thirteen of the victims were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The B49 bus was traveling southbound on Bedford Avenue when the driver lost control, the bus jumped a curb and crashed into the unoccupied building.

There were 17 passengers on board at the time.

No pedestrians were struck.


"Most of the patients were ambulatory meaning they self-evacuated from the bus, or they were assisted off by the fire department members," said FDNY Deputy Chief James Smithwick. "We went through the building to make sure they were nobody trapped inside under the debris, and we and we told everybody they had to evacuate the building and they were just taking out through regular arrangement. Nobody was taken out on ladders or anything."

President of MTA Bus, Craig Cipriano, said the 55-year-old operator, who has been on the job for 13 years, is doing fine and wasn't seriously injured. He has no major safety record -- only minor collisions.

The MTA claims that, as of now, the bus wasn't going at high rate of speed and that there was no mechanical defect, but will further investigate.

When asked about reports of the driver's foot being stuck on the accelerator, Cipriano said they are going to look at that in the investigation.

Inspectors and engineers with the Department of Buildings were also called to the scene to conduct structural stability inspections.


Eyewitness News is told the bus will likely not be moved Monday night because inspectors need time to sort this out.
