An off-duty correction officer was fatally shot in his car during a dispute at a Queens intersection early Friday morning.The 27-year-old victim was in a red 2013 Honda Accord, waiting at the light at 103rd Avenue and 120th Street in Richmond Hill.That's when a man on a motorcycle pulled up just after 1:45 a.m.He got into a verbal dispute with the man on the motorcycle, who shot the him in the head.The victim was pronounced dead at Jamaica Medical Center.The man on the motorcycle drove off and so far, no arrests have been made.----------