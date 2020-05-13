Off-duty NYPD officer questioned in deadly shooting in Farmingdale

FARMINGDALE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are investigating a deadly shooting involving an off-duty NYPD officer on Tuesday night.
The officer is being questioned after the shooting death of a 25-year-old man on a Farmingdale street just after 8:00 p.m.
The officer apparently had an ongoing dispute with the man, investigators said.
Two vehicles were removed from the scene on Langdon Road.
The victim did not appear to have been armed with a gun, officials said.
No charges have been filed as the shooting remains under investigation.
