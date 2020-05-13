Off-duty NYPD officer questioned in deadly shooting in Farmingdale

FARMINGDALE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are investigating a deadly shooting involving an off-duty NYPD officer on Tuesday night.The officer is being questioned after the shooting death of a 25-year-old man on a Farmingdale street just after 8:00 p.m.The officer apparently had an ongoing dispute with the man, investigators said.Two vehicles were removed from the scene on Langdon Road.The victim did not appear to have been armed with a gun, officials said.No charges have been filed as the shooting remains under investigation.----------