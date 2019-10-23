Off-duty NYPD officer struck by vehicle in Queens

HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- An off-duty police officer was struck by a vehicle in Queens.
The incident was reported on 163rd Ave and Cross Bay Blvd just before 6 p.m. Wednesday night.
The female officer suffered a leg injury and is expected to survive, police say.
Officials say the driver of the car stayed on the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
