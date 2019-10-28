Off-duty police captain helps foil tip jar robbery from Chelsea restaurant

By Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the robbers who stole a tip jar from a restaurant in Manhattan.

The incident happened Friday afternoon at Matto on Seventh Avenue in Chelsea.

The NYPD says the suspects removed the tip jar and tried to flee. Officials say an off-duty police captain helped foil the robbery.

The customer was not seriously hurt.

The suspects took off with an unknown amount of proceeds.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are kept confidential.

