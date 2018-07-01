Off-duty police officer rescues 4 from burning boat on Long Island

PORT JEFFERSON, Long Island (WABC) --An off-duty Suffolk County police officer helped rescue four passengers from a burning boat.
The fire happened in Port Jefferson Harbor just before 1 p.m. Sunday.
Sergeant Michael Guerrisi saw flames coming from the 33-foot Sea Ray. That is when he spotted the four victims in the water, and pulled them onto his personal boat.
The four people, all from Connecticut, suffered non-life threating injuries.
Arson squad detectives are looking into what sparked the fire.
