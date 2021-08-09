Search on for suspect in Bronx office attack

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are looking for the suspect wanted in connection to a seemingly unprovoked attack inside an office in the Bronx.

The incident was reported Aug. 3 at 2080 Jerome Avenue just before 8 p.m.

The 66-year-old victim was sitting at a desk when a man burst in to the room and started throwing punches.



The worker refused medical attention.

Authorities are searching for the suspect who ran away in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

