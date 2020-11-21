NYPD officer assaulted by group of men during workout jog in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8080713" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for two suspects caught on camera attacking a subway passenger in Brooklyn during a dispute over masks.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8076919" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigative reporter Dan Krauth reports on how communities in the tristate area have been affected by covid-19.

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- A NYPD officer was assaulted as he jogged during his dinner break in Queens Friday evening.The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. in Long Island City.Police say the officer, who has over 15 years with the department, was in civilian clothes and assaulted by a group of six to nine men.Authorities were alerted after a good Samaritan called 911.He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in stable condition. The officer suffered injuries to his head, throat, shoulder and knee.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.----------