NYPD officer assaulted by group of men during workout jog in Queens

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. in Long Island City.
Police say the officer, who has over 15 years with the department, was in civilian clothes and assaulted by a group of six to nine men.
Authorities were alerted after a good Samaritan called 911.
He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in stable condition. The officer suffered injuries to his head, throat, shoulder and knee.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
