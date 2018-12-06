Officer involved in Eric Garner's death faces 1st hearing in discipline trial

Anthony Johnson has reaction from Garner's mother.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK
The NYPD will hold a disciplinary hearing Thursday for the officer who put Eric Garner in a chokehold during a deadly arrest on Staten Island.

Officer Daniel Pantaleo was caught on camera more than four years ago grabbing Garner around the neck while he was being questioned for selling loose cigarettes. It shows Pantaleo taking Garner down as he gasps, "I can't breathe."

In response, "I can't breathe" became a rallying cry against police brutality.

The administrative hearing could lead to Officer Pantaleo's firing. Reports say Pantaleo is continuing to collect his salary of $110,000 per year.

Garner's mother Gwen Carr is calling for the firing of Pantaleo and others who were involved in Garner's arrest.

"He was the one who put my son in the illegal chokehold, a chokehold that has been banned, and he is going home with a six-figure salary, " Carr said. "We are calling for justice. We are outraged, and we are not going to take this anymore."

A grand jury declined to indict him over Garner's death.

