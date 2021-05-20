Dobbs Ferry police officer seriously injured in unprovoked attack

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10665048" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Shots were fired at and by NYPD officers in the Bronx on Wednesday evening on E. 174th St. and Hoe Avenue around 7 p.m.

DOBBS FERRY, Westchester County (WABC) -- A police officer was seriously injured in an unprovoked attack in Westchester County Thursday afternoon.Authorities say the Dobbs Ferry officer was assigned to assist a Con Edison crew when he was assaulted in the area of Keller Lane and Beacon Hill.The officer is currently being treated at a local area hospital.The circumstances of the attack and the severity of the officer's injuries have not been released at this time.The police department has a suspect in custody, and there is no known danger to the public.There will be additional police presence and road closures in the area during the investigation.----------