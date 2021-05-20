Dobbs Ferry police officer seriously injured in unprovoked attack

Authorities say the Dobbs Ferry officer was assigned to assist a Con Edison crew when he was assaulted in the area of Keller Lane and Beacon Hill.
The officer is currently being treated at a local area hospital.
The circumstances of the attack and the severity of the officer's injuries have not been released at this time.
The police department has a suspect in custody, and there is no known danger to the public.
There will be additional police presence and road closures in the area during the investigation.
