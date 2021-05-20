Dobbs Ferry police officer seriously injured in unprovoked attack

DOBBS FERRY, Westchester County (WABC) -- A police officer was seriously injured in an unprovoked attack in Westchester County Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say the Dobbs Ferry officer was assigned to assist a Con Edison crew when he was assaulted in the area of Keller Lane and Beacon Hill.

The officer is currently being treated at a local area hospital.

The circumstances of the attack and the severity of the officer's injuries have not been released at this time.

The police department has a suspect in custody, and there is no known danger to the public.

There will be additional police presence and road closures in the area during the investigation.

RELATED | Gunfire erupts between gunman, NYPD officers in Bronx
EMBED More News Videos

Shots were fired at and by NYPD officers in the Bronx on Wednesday evening on E. 174th St. and Hoe Avenue around 7 p.m.


----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dobbs ferrywestchester countyofficer injuredpolice officer injuredassaultpolice officer
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Israel unleashes another wave of airstrikes on Gaza
Smoke shop owner found murdered inside store
Humongous container ship arrives in New York Harbor
New York to reward vaccinations with $5M lottery tickets
US seizes nearly 70 big cats from 'Tiger King's' Jeff Lowe
Video shows cop single-handedly lift car off woman to save her life
Above-normal Atlantic Hurricane Season expected, NOAA says
Show More
Vandals strike cars on a street in Queens
Mayor vows turnaround after more subway violence, slashings
NYPD offering rewards during crackdown on illegal motorcycles, ATVs
Music legends help break ground on Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx
Father and young son among 3 injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News