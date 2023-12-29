19-year-old suspect arrested in Bronx after chase that injured 3 NYPD officers

CITY ISLAND, Bronx (WABC) -- Three police officers were injured attempting to pull over a 19-year-old suspect wanted for attempting to steal a vehicle in Queens.

The officers first attempted to stop the suspect while responding to a vehicle larceny at 24th Street and 40th Avenue at around 8:40 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect fled in his car, striking the door of a police cruiser as he sped away. The door clipped an officer standing outside the cruiser, who suffered a minor injury.

The suspect fled to City Island, where police officers caught up with the suspect at the intersection of City Island Avenue and Horton Street.

They say he slammed into their police cruiser and was taken into custody.

Two police officers in the cruiser were treated for minor injuries.

All three injured officers were taken to the hospital and were said to be stable.

The suspect, Anelka White, was charged with robbery, assault on a police officer, grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, fleeing from an officer in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, reckless driving and operating a vehicle with no license.

