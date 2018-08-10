New Jersey officers injured when suspected drunken driver crashes into stopped vehicle

Four police officers and another man were injured when a suspected drunken driver crashed into the vehicle they stopped.

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
Four police officers in New Jersey and another man were injured when a suspected drunken driver crashed into the vehicle they stopped.

Manchester Township police officers pulled a Ford Explorer over on Route 37 just after 11 p.m. on Thursday night.

While police were conducting an investigation, the Explorer was side-swiped by a Ford Expedition. At the time of the crash, the officers had the driver out of the Explorer and under arrest.

The impact tossed the officers and the driver of the Explorer to the ground.

The driver of the Expedition, 39-year-old Christopher Zarro, stopped immediately after the wreck.

No one was seriously hurt, but one officer suffered injuries to both of his legs and was taken to the hospital.

Zarro was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated.

The incident remains under investigation.

