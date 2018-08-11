Officials: Overturned school bus on NJ Turnpike struck by vehicle that sped off

Sandra Bookman has the latest developments on the crash in East Brusnwick. (@solopolo808)

Eyewitness News
EAST BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Passengers were sent to the hospital after a school bus was involved in a hit and run and overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike, officials say.

The accident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday in East Brunswick. The mayor's office reports that a vehicle struck the bus and sped off. There were 33 people on the bus including adults and children.

Passengers were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries. No fatalities were reported.


The bus was heading back to Newark from the 4th Annual Mayor's Family Reunion/Picnic at the Black Bear Lake Country Club in Millstone, New Jersey.

The bus has been righted.



Troopers and crews are working to re-open lanes. Traffic is still backed up in northbound lanes for several miles.

