Bus crash NB on the @NJTurnpike at milepost 79.9. Lanes closures in both the local and express lanes. Tprs. on scene investigating. Still determining injuries to occupants of bus. No additional information available at this time. Will provide updates when available. #alert — NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) August 11, 2018

Passengers were sent to the hospital after a school bus was involved in a hit and run and overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike, officials say.The accident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday in East Brunswick. The mayor's office reports that a vehicle struck the bus and sped off. There were 33 people on the bus including adults and children.Passengers were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries. No fatalities were reported.The bus was heading back to Newark from the 4th Annual Mayor's Family Reunion/Picnic at the Black Bear Lake Country Club in Millstone, New Jersey.The bus has been righted.Troopers and crews are working to re-open lanes. Traffic is still backed up in northbound lanes for several miles.----------