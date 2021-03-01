Coronavirus Update New York City:

coronavirus new york city

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's Open Culture program, which permits outdoor cultural performances on designated city streets, kicks off Monday.

Open Culture will provide stages for artists and cultural groups in all five boroughs, putting artists back to work and providing New Yorkers the opportunity to enjoy the arts safely in their neighborhoods.

"Arts, culture, and live events are the heart of New York City. Today, we're bringing them back," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "From Open Streets to Open Restaurants to Open Culture, New York City has found creative and sustainable ways to connect New Yorkers to their neighborhoods while staying safe from COVID-19. I'm honored to support the cultural institutions who make our city great, and I can't wait to see our creative community in action."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed an ambitious plan in January to resume public performances in the state, with the goal of reviving a vital industry that has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.



Modeled on the city's Open Streets program, Open Culture is a new type of permit available from the Mayor's Street Activity Permit Office allowing for ticketed performances, rehearsals, classes, and workshops.

Arts and cultural institutions, as well as entertainment venues, can secure a permit for single day, socially distanced performances at over 100 street locations throughout all five boroughs.

Applications are now open to eligible organizations and extend through October 31, 2021.

Eligible organizations include:
--Arts and Culture Institutions: Members of the Cultural Institutions Group (CIG); recipients of Cultural Development Fund (CDF) support; recipients of borough arts council funding in 2019 or 2020; or other groups are eligible for CDF grant funding but haven't received before.
--Cultural Venues (Performance Venues): Entertainment facilities designed to be used for a performance in front of a live audience; this could include concert venues, theaters, and other establishments.

For complete guidelines, visit SAPO's website.

Diana Rocco has more on NY PopsUp, a series of pop up performances to bring the arts back in New York.


