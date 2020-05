2020 Oscars performers include Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from "Toy Story 4" - Performed by Randy Newman

Music and Lyric by Randy Newman

Music and Lyric by Randy Newman



"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from "Rocketman" - Performed by Elton JohnMusic by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin



"I'm Standing With You" from "Breakthrough" - Performed by Chrissy Metz

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

"Into The Unknown" from "Frozen II" - Performed by Idina Menzel and AURORA

Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez



"Stand Up" from "Harriet" - Performed by Cynthia Erivo

Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

LOS ANGELES -- Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman are set to perform the best original song nominees at this year's Oscars ceremony, the Academy announced Thursday."We're excited to have an incredible group of nominees and performers who will deliver one-of-a-kind music moments you will only see on the Oscars," show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain said in a news release.The Oscars telecast will also feature an appearance by Questlove and a guest-conducted segment by Eímear Noone, the first woman to conduct during an Oscars telecast.It was announced earlier this week that Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek, last year's winners in the leading and supporting actor and actress categories, have signed on as presenters. Additional talent announcements are expected in the weeks to come.Here's the full list of best original song nominees: