Oscars

Philadelphia's Leslie Odom Jr. nominated for historic pair of Oscars for 'One Night in Miami'

By Alicia Vitarelli
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia's Leslie Odom Jr. nominated for historic pair of Oscars

PHILADELPHIA -- As the countdown continues to the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday, so does shining a spotlight on the stars going for Oscar gold.

This year, a Philadelphia actor and singer is up for not one, but two Oscars. The pair of nominations marks a career first for East Oak Lane's Leslie Odom Jr.

Odom, 39, is also making history as the first male performer to be nominated in both acting and songwriting categories.

He is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of singer Sam Cooke in "One Night in Miami."

"The beautiful exterior he gave us was of virility and manhood and sensuality and affability," Odom said. "Underneath that, Sam wasn't nothing to play with."

The film tells the story of a fictional encounter in Miami between Cooke, Muhammed Ali, Jim Brown and Malcolm X, ahead of the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

Odom also co-wrote and performed the film's main song "Speak Now," which is up for Best Original Song.

Back in 2016, he won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role as Aaron Burr in "Hamilton." He also won a Grammy Award when the show won Best Musical Theater Album.

In an interview earlier this year, Odom and his wife Nicolette Robinson talked about how his roots shaped his art.

"I love Philly, it's everything to me," Odom said. "Philly gave me not only my formative training but my eyes and my ears, my taste, everything. What I think is good, what I think is professional, what inspires me, I got on the streets of Philadelphia. It's my home forever."

The couple also just welcomed their second child, a son named Able.

Mark your calendars: April 25 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special "On The Red Carpet" coverage leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaoscarsmoviesentertainmentacademy awardsactorotrc
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Tom Hanks, Laura Dern to host 'A Night in The Academy Museum' on ABC
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures now opens to public
Sneak peek of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
NYU's Purple List offers opportunity to young film students
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Show More
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
More TOP STORIES News