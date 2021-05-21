our america

'Our America: A Year of Activism': How activism has evolved since the murder of George Floyd

Panel conversations featuring artists, activists discussing the evolution of activism one year after the murder of George Floyd
LOS ANGELES -- "Our America: A Year of Activism" is an exclusive streaming special roundtable of social impact experts discussing the evolution of activism over the course of the last year following the murder of George Floyd. The panel conversations feature prominent artists, activists and commentators, all highlighting the union of art and activism in the social justice space. This special programming is a collaboration between ABC Owned Television Stations and Participant.

This streaming special comprises three panels that address intergenerational activism, multiracial solidarity and media framing of racial justice issues. They are moderated by ABC Owned Television Stations race and culture journalists Will Jones, TaRhonda Thomas and Julian Glover.

The intergenerational activism discussion focuses on activism building on generational moments to continue driving movements forward. Panelists include:
  • Chairman Fred Hampton Jr, son of Black Panther party Chairman Fred Hampton and founder of the Black Panther Party Cubs
  • Fredrika Newton, president and co-founder of the Huey P. Newton Foundation in Oakland, Calif., and widow of Black Panther Party Co-Founder Huey P. Newton
  • Dr. Shamell Bell, community organizer, artivist and lecturer at Dartmouth College and Harvard University
  • Xavier Brown, Oakland native, actor, activist and current sophomore in UCLA's acting program


The multicultural solidarity panel focuses on the role that multiracial solidarity has played in the ongoing movement for racial justice and what the idea of allyship and solidarity means. Panelists include:

  • Steve James, Academy Award-nominated Chicago-based documentary filmmaker known for his films "Hoop Dreams," "Abacus: Small Enough to Jail" and, most recently, "City So Real"
  • Ai-jen Poo, award-winning organizer, author and leading voice in the women's movement. She is the executive director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, director of Caring Across Generations, co-founder of SuperMajority, co-host of Sunstorm podcast and a trustee of the Ford Foundation
  • Marshall Hatch Jr, co-founder and executive director of the MAAFA Redemption Project, a Chicago-based workforce, social and spiritual-development initiative for Black and brown men ages 18-30


The media framing panel focuses on the role media plays in shaping views on race and justice, especially since the murder of George Floyd, in addition to the impact of media framing and mental health. Panelists include:

  • Jesse Washington, journalist and writer for ESPN's The Undefeated, co-author of John Thompson's autobiography "I Came as a Shadow" and producer of the documentary "March on Washington," now streaming on Hulu
  • Jimmie Briggs, advocate, journalist and contributor to Vanity Fair
  • April Reign, advocate, writer and creator of the viral hashtag-turned-movement #OscarsSoWhite


Watch "Our America: A Year of Activism" from your local ABC station at 1 p.m. ET | noon CT | 10 a.m. PT on May 25 wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
our americageorge floydrace in america
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OUR AMERICA
Our America: Nepalese community preserving culture in Jackson Heights
The story behind the stories about hate crimes against Asian Americans
Korean churches, in LA since 1906, continue to shape community's story
Our America: Paving our future by recognizing our past
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy who fell 25 feet down subway grate: 'I just want to go home'
NJ to end indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated ahead of holiday
6-year-old boy dies after being shot during CA road rage incident
14-year-old gives birth and hands baby to customer at restaurant
10 seconds of terror: Man survives attack from 300-pound bear
'This shouldn't happen to anyone': Victim in anti-Semitic assault speaks out
Bill seeks to make use of force by police in NY 'last resort'
Show More
2 dead after BMW slams into back of truck on Deegan Expwy.
Rutgers students protest COVID-19 vaccine requirement
Man killed by police after scuffle with officer inside car
Nearly 100 summonses issued in NJ street racing bust
Unique, long awaited Little Island park opens to public in NYC
More TOP STORIES News