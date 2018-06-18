An out-of-control dump truck crashed into a home in New Jersey on Monday afternoon.Officials say the truck struck a home on Sunrise Drive in Hawthorne at approximately 12:00 p.m.The driver apparently lost control and rolled backward down a hill, picked up momentum and drove into a tree before hitting the house.Fortunately no one inside the home was injured."I think I'm still in shock a little bit, the insides of my body are still shaking and I know thankfully nobody was hurt and it's a structure and it can be repaired, but we've only been here 2 and a half years," the homeowner said.The accident caused significant damage to the home and it will now need to be inspected for structural stability.The name of the company that operates the dump truck is currently unknown.----------