Out-of-control dump truck rolls down hill, crashes into New Jersey home

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan reports on the dump truck that crashed into a home in New Jersey.

Eyewitness News
HAWTHORNE, New Jersey (WABC) --
An out-of-control dump truck crashed into a home in New Jersey on Monday afternoon.

Officials say the truck struck a home on Sunrise Drive in Hawthorne at approximately 12:00 p.m.

The driver apparently lost control and rolled backward down a hill, picked up momentum and drove into a tree before hitting the house.

Fortunately no one inside the home was injured.

"I think I'm still in shock a little bit, the insides of my body are still shaking and I know thankfully nobody was hurt and it's a structure and it can be repaired, but we've only been here 2 and a half years," the homeowner said.

The accident caused significant damage to the home and it will now need to be inspected for structural stability.

The name of the company that operates the dump truck is currently unknown.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
truck crashcar into buildingcrashHawthornePassaic CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News