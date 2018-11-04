Outcry after anti-black graffiti sprawled across burial ground

A hateful and threatening anti-black epithet was recently sprawled across the African Burial Ground National Historic Monument in Lower Manhattan, sparking an outcry on Sunday.Known as the oldest and largest excavated gravesite for both free and enslaved Africans in the U.S., several leaders gathered at the monument to demand justice and accountability."We're here to defend our ancestors to defend our right to have a peaceful burial ground, and we demand enhanced security here," said Assemblyman Charles Barron.Meanwhile, the NYPD is now reviewing several surveillance cameras in the area for dues, and the National Park Service is also assisting."We will investigate it and follow those leads and bring anyone who feels they need to do this type of silly, hateful activity to justice," said NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea.However, this incident is just the latest in a string of hate crimes across the city, including several anti-Semitic crimes in Brooklyn Heights and Williamsburg. According to the NYPD, 290 hate crimes have been reported through the end of October.----------