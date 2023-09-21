Paleyfest Fall TV previews offer interviews, behind-the-scenes look

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Beginning Friday, you can get a sneak peek of some of your favorite ABC, Disney+, and Hulu TV shows that are returning this fall.

The Paley Center for Media is hosting its 17th annual Paleyfest Fall TV Previews.

You can get a behind-the-scenes look and watch interviews with some of the stars of several shows, including the D'amelio show on Hulu, Goosebumps on Disney+, and ABC's Dancing with the Stars.

"As we proudly announce our annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews lineup, we are excited to continue our tradition of providing television enthusiasts with an exclusive glimpse into the upcoming fall television season," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "This year's remarkable lineup, featuring discussions with industry luminaries, stars, and creative visionaries, promises to be a captivating experience for all. We are deeply grateful to our returning Official Sponsor, Citi, for their unwavering support, which allows us to bring this exceptional event to audiences worldwide."

Just head to the Paley Center for Media's YouTube channel.

ALSO READ | How to find out if you have unclaimed money

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.