Coronavirus Testing: Where to find testing centers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Testing is critical when it comes to preventing the spread of a disease like coronavirus (COVID-19) New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut have set up drive-through sites to help keep people who are sick or at risk of having contracted the novel coronavirus out of healthcare facilities where they could infect people.Individuals who are not symptomatic will not be tested, as it diverts essential resources such as testing kits and laboratory materials from those who are ill.Here's a list testing sites you can find in the tri-state area:The FDA approved New York State to authorize the state's 28 public and private labs to begin manual, semi-automated and automated testing for novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Testing is free to all eligible New Yorkers as ordered by a health care provider or by calling the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065.Testing centers have opened in several counties, including Bergen, Essex and Passaic. Check here for more New Jersey testing centers and updates The Union County COVID-19 Test Center at Kean University has implemented a new "telehealth" procedure for persons seeking a COVID-19 test.Beginning Monday, Union County residents, as well as all first responders and health workers working in the county regardless of residence, can report symptoms and schedule testing by calling 908-373-5105.If an individual has a fever (greater than or equal to 100.0) and a cough, or shortness of breath, please call your primary care provider for information regarding local testing locations. You will need an order from your primary care physician to be tested for COVID-19. If you do not have a primary care provider or another physician who you regularly see, and you have the symptoms of COVID-19 (a fever greater than or equal to 100.0, and a cough or shortness of breath) please go to an urgent care center or to a federally qualified health center to get a doctor's order to be tested.If you are displaying symptoms consistent with those of COVID-19, and are unable to get into contact with your primary care physician, please reach out to one of the following hotlines:Hartford Healthcare Hotline: (860) 972-8100Yale New Haven Health: (833) 484-1200Bristol Hospital Coronavirus Info Line: (860) 261-6855Stamford Health: (203) 276-4111Drive-thru testing sites are present on hospital grounds at the following locations (a doctor's order is required).Bridgeport HospitalBristol HealthCharlotte Hungerford Hospital (Torrington)Danbury HospitalGreenwich HospitalGriffin Hospital (Derby)Hartford HospitalJohnson Memorial Hospital (Stafford Springs)Lawrence Memorial Hospital (New London)Manchester Memorial HospitalMid-State Medical Center (Meriden)Norwalk HospitalRockville General Hospital (Vernon)Saint Francis Hospital (Hartford)Saint Mary's Hospital (Waterbury)Saint Vincent Hospital (Bridgeport)Stamford HospitalUConn John Dempsey Hospital (Farmington)Waterbury HospitalWilliam H. Backus Hospital (Norwich)Yale-New Haven Hospital