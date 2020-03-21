Coronavirus

Coronavirus Testing: Where to find testing centers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Testing is critical when it comes to preventing the spread of a disease like coronavirus (COVID-19).

New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut have set up drive-through sites to help keep people who are sick or at risk of having contracted the novel coronavirus out of healthcare facilities where they could infect people.

Individuals who are not symptomatic will not be tested, as it diverts essential resources such as testing kits and laboratory materials from those who are ill.



Here's a list testing sites you can find in the tri-state area:

NEW YORK

The FDA approved New York State to authorize the state's 28 public and private labs to begin manual, semi-automated and automated testing for novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Testing is free to all eligible New Yorkers as ordered by a health care provider or by calling the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065.

Check here for more New York testing centers and updates

NEW JERSEY

Testing centers have opened in several counties, including Bergen, Essex and Passaic. Check here for more New Jersey testing centers and updates

The Union County COVID-19 Test Center at Kean University has implemented a new "telehealth" procedure for persons seeking a COVID-19 test.

Beginning Monday, Union County residents, as well as all first responders and health workers working in the county regardless of residence, can report symptoms and schedule testing by calling 908-373-5105.

CONNECTICUT

If an individual has a fever (greater than or equal to 100.0) and a cough, or shortness of breath, please call your primary care provider for information regarding local testing locations. You will need an order from your primary care physician to be tested for COVID-19. If you do not have a primary care provider or another physician who you regularly see, and you have the symptoms of COVID-19 (a fever greater than or equal to 100.0, and a cough or shortness of breath) please go to an urgent care center or to a federally qualified health center to get a doctor's order to be tested.

If you are displaying symptoms consistent with those of COVID-19, and are unable to get into contact with your primary care physician, please reach out to one of the following hotlines:
Hartford Healthcare Hotline: (860) 972-8100
Yale New Haven Health: (833) 484-1200
Bristol Hospital Coronavirus Info Line: (860) 261-6855
Stamford Health: (203) 276-4111

Drive-thru testing sites are present on hospital grounds at the following locations (a doctor's order is required).
Bridgeport Hospital
Bristol Health
Charlotte Hungerford Hospital (Torrington)
Danbury Hospital

Greenwich Hospital
Griffin Hospital (Derby)
Hartford Hospital
Johnson Memorial Hospital (Stafford Springs)
Lawrence Memorial Hospital (New London)
Manchester Memorial Hospital
Mid-State Medical Center (Meriden)
Norwalk Hospital
Rockville General Hospital (Vernon)
Saint Francis Hospital (Hartford)
Saint Mary's Hospital (Waterbury)
Saint Vincent Hospital (Bridgeport)
Stamford Hospital
UConn John Dempsey Hospital (Farmington)
Waterbury Hospital
William H. Backus Hospital (Norwich)
Yale-New Haven Hospital





