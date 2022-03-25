Body ejected from hearse transport van during New Jersey crash

The body was being moved from the hospital to a funeral home on Route 17 Southbound in Paramus when the crash occurred.
Police say another hearse came to pick up the body so it could get to its destination.
It is unclear what caused the crash, but a horse trailer was also involved. Police say the horse was taken out of the trailer and was eating grass on the side of the road and was put on a new horse trailer.
Three people were taken to the hospital with mild to moderate injuries.
