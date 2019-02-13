ROOSEVELT, Nassau County (WABC) --Parents demanded answers at a meeting on Long Island Wednesday night after a disturbing display was found inside a classroom.
A collage showing a set of nooses was discovered hanging up inside Roosevelt Middle School.
But parents who attended the board meeting found answers hard to come by.
It was learned last week that a teacher in the middle school where nearly half the students are African-American had a collage in her classroom that included an image of a noose and a reference to it as a 'back to school necklace'.
"A noose is a hate crime and what I'm committed to do is to make sure that these teachers aren't allowed back into this school district," said one parent.
The board found out about the offensive collage last week and the three teachers involved, all white, were removed from the classroom pending a district investigation.
"We are letting people who do not know our history, have not learned our history and who do not care to learn our history, to teach our children," another parent said
Some in the room wondered if other teachers had shown outrage at the racist image.
There was a discussion among some parents about what form of discipline was appropriate for the teachers involved, whether they should be fired or suspended.
"When you have a cancer, you have to cut it all the way out," said one parent.
The Roosevelt School District said on its website Monday that, "The Board of Education was made aware of this incident on Thursday, February 7, 2019, an investigation was immediately initiated and appropriate action taken. The Board of Education has zero tolerance for the display of racially offensive images."
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube