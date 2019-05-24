Parked car speared by subway debris in the Bronx

HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A parked car in the Bronx was badly damaged by subway debris - after the piece of green steel came flying in right through the rear window, smashing the glass.It happened right where the 4 Train rumbles overhead alongside Yankee Stadium - and that is where Angie tweeted her frustrating surprise - one picture of her smashed back car window, and another of the piece of green steel that caused the damage.Some time later, @NYCTSubway replied back to her tweet, asking Angie where her car was. Angie responded saying, '910 River Ave, BX, NY.'"I'm very disturbed to hear that debris fell and a vehicle was damaged. I'm thankful that nobody was injured," says City Councilmember Vanessa Gibson.Gibson says that there had been painting work completed on the section of elevated steel, near where Angie's car was damaged."The fact that it's a piece of debris that is the same color, it means that it was a part of the project that they were working on," says Gibson.MTA workers were on scene inspecting the steel overhead in the area where Angie's car was parked. Other drivers who were parked in the area where Angie's car was parked were surprised to see what had happened.The MTA said in a statement in part,Efforts to reach Angie were unsuccessful, but she later tweeted, 'I had so much plans this weekend, but guess what - I have no car for the weekend! I can't even drive myself to the airport on Sunday! What an inconvenience."----------