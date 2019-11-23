Partially dressed man fatally struck by car on FDR Drive in Downtown Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN -- Police say a partially dressed man walked onto the FDR Drive in downtown Manhattan and was struck and killed.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday on the FDR Drive near Houston Street.

Police say a man wearing only underwear and a T-shirt walked onto the northbound lanes of the roadway and was hit by a black sedan.

The unidentified man was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was supposedly pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the sedan remained on the scene and was not charged.

The northbound lanes of the FDR were closed for about two hours while police investigated.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtownnew york citymanhattanlower manhattanfdr drivepedestrian strucknypdpedestrian killed
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews make repairs after LIRR derailment with hundreds on board
Man demanded mother hand over her 10-month-old baby: NYPD
Extra word costs 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant $10K
AccuWeather: Take advantage of nicer Saturday
Tyler Perry offers to pay hospital bill for couple stuck in Mexico
Woman struck by hit and run driver while in grocery store parking lot
10-year-old makes impressive shots during Lakers halftime event
Show More
58 arrested at Harlem protest for subway candy vendor
Stolen car with young kids inside crashes into tree
Mall Melee: Chaos breaks out among 200 kids at NYC mall
Be Kind: NJ students participate in school's 'Gratitude Campaign'
NYPD releases body cam footage of Staten Island police shooting
More TOP STORIES News