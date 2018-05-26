Police chase ends in crash, shot fired in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A police chase in Brooklyn ended with a crash and an officer firing his gun at a suspect's vehicle.

At about 11 p.m. Friday night, police say a party boat discharged its passengers at 58th Street and 1st Avenue in Sunset Park.

Police received a report of a large dispute at the location, where it is believed at least one round was fired. A semi-automatic handgun and baseball bat were recovered at the scene.

Several minutes later, a vehicle left the scene at a high rate of speed with police in pursuit.

The suspect vehicle crashed into a civilian vehicle with three people inside, at the front of 801 Avenue C. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to be released.

As officers approached the vehicle, police say one round was discharged by one officer. The driver of the vehicle was taken to Lutheran Hospital with an injury to his left pinky finger.

The two suspects in the vehicle were led away in handcuffs and are in the hospital being questioned by police.

It is still not clear whether the round fired was an accidental discharge or a shot fired at the suspects' car.

