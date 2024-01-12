A combination of 2"-4" of rain along with saturated ground and melting snowpack could mean widespread flooding

NJ residents urged to evacuate due to major flooding as more rain looms

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A flood watch has been issued in 16 New Jersey counties after the Passaic River overflowed its banks Thursday evening.

Officials were concerned that once the river crested, conditions would become even more dangerous for residents -- and it all comes ahead of another round of rain on Friday night.

Paterson and Little Falls residents are feeling both pain and pressure from those high flood waters, which have spilled into their backyards, basements, and streets.

As of Friday morning, there were at least 18 street closures in Paterson, where Mayor Andre Sayegh is urging people to leave the area or head to a shelter site.

"Yesterday we had 12 rescue operations. You had localized flooding and you had people disregarding the barricades and driving into the water. Turn around, don't drown. That's what has to happen amongst individuals who choose to drive in this climate," Sayegh said.

Over in Little Falls, water streamed down local streets there in low-lying areas, even submerging cars underwater. Officials say it is extremely dangerous for residents to try driving through high water levels.

"As of this year this is the second time it's been this bad," said one resident.

Other residents in the area say this is the worst flooding they've seen since Hurricane Ida.

"You wake up, the electricity is shot. Now you gotta wait for them to repair the electricity," said Robert Brown. "You're in a hotel. It's very inconvenient."

The conditions Thursday wasn't much better in Lincoln Park, where an 8-foot-tall Santa was abandoned by his reindeer.

Wednesday night, the Pompton River overspilled its bank with over 20 feet of flooding.

"I worry honestly that a giant sinkhole is gonna swallow up all these homes," said Kristen Perry.

Of course, this all comes weeks after Tuesday's major winter storm dumped a dose of rain heavy enough to prompt those concerns about crest levels.

Raegen Medgie is in Wayne, NJ with the story.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy was on the ground in the affected areas Thursday and announced help would be on the way in the form of $10 million in funding to elevate or buy out flood insured properties most heavily impacted by flooding last month.

"We're going to turn over every stone we can," said Gov. Murphy. "Whether it's state money, county perhaps."

Officials say the river started cresting around 6 p.m. Thursday, and it will continue to crest into Friday morning, possibly into Friday afternoon.

Even worse, more rain is expected Friday night into Saturday, which could lead to more headaches for residents in the area.

