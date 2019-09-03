Passengers at Newark Airport leave terminal in panic after alarm goes off, officials report

Passengers at Newark Airport left the terminal in a panic after an alarm went off, Port Authority officials report.

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, an Alaskan Airlines employee approached two men at Gate 30 in Terminal A. When both men fled the area, the employee became concerned and hit an alarm, officials report.

150-200 passengers left the terminal outside Gate 37.

The two men were identified, and are being questioned by the Port Authority Police Department. They are not currently in custody and have not been charged.

Port Authority Police say there is no danger to anyone at the airport, and the situation is under control.

The incident remains under investigation.

The passengers have since returned to the terminal, and there was no impact to airport operations.

