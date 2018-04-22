Paterson police officer killed in patrol car crash

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities say a Paterson, New Jersey police officer was killed in a car crash Sunday morning.

At about 10:50 a.m., police responded to the area of 150 Getty Avenue in Paterson in response to a vehicle collision.

The Passaic County Prosecutor says Officer Tamby Yagan was driving a marked patrol unit when it collided with a parked vehicle.

Officer Yagan was responding to a call when he swerved and crossed the double yellow line. He was the only person involved in the crash and was pronounced dead at Saint Joseph's Regional Medical Center. No one else was injured.


The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Officer Yagan is divorced and has a small child.

