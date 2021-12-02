Society

Paterson honors Civil Rights icon with 'Rosa Parks Day' ceremony

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Paterson honors Civil Rights icon with 'Rosa Parks Day' ceremony

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A city in New Jersey honored a Civil Rights icon on the anniversary of her courageous stand against racial injustice.

The city of Paterson declared December 1, "Rosa Parks Day," 66 years after she refused to give up her seat to white person on a city bus in the segregated south.

The Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer and Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh joined other local community leaders in the celebration.

RELATED | 2 men convicted in Malcolm X's 1965 death exonerated
EMBED More News Videos

N.J. Burkett reports on the exoneration nearly 57 years after the conviction of two men in the assassination of Malcolm X.



"Rosa Parks was truly a historic figure and an inspiration to many," Sayegh said. "I am proud to join Superintendent Shafer in proclaiming December 1 as Rosa Parks Day in the city of Paterson."

The ceremony was held outside a high school named after the civil rights icon.

Students from the Rosa Parks School of Fine and Performing Arts took part in the ceremony, which included live performances.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypatersonpassaic countyhigh schoolcivil rightsafrican americans
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
220 passengers stuck on Amtrak train heading to NYC due to bad weather
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
'We have to open up,' Adams says of COVID closures in NYC
17 reputed gang members charged in series of NYC shootings
COVID Updates: Pediatric cases rise, scientists study French variant
COVID surge: NYC school attendance lags, NY studying hospitalizations
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Show More
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory for NY, NJ during AM commute
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Powerball jackpot surges to $610M, 7th largest ever
Man shot during attempted carjacking in Queens
More TOP STORIES News