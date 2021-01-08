Patient in custody after firing shots, barricading inside Upper East Side hospital

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 65 year old Manhattan man is being evaluated after he fired four shots into the wall inside Memorial Sloan Kettering's urgent care facility.

The man fired the shots while in the bathroom of the East 67th Street facility at around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

No one was struck.

The man would not come out of the bathroom for three hours.

Police finally talked him out just before midnight, and he was taken to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation .

He brought the gun into the hospital, where he is a cancer patient. Police recovered the weapon.

An armed man has barricaded himself inside Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's urgent care Thursday night, sources tell Eyewitness News.



During the three hour standoff, patients and staff were moved to a different part of the building.

People were asked to avoid the area amid a large police presence.

