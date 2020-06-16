Health & Fitness

Double amputee from Long Island praises firefighters, health workers who saved her life

By
LYNBROOK, Long Island (WABC) -- A double amputee reunited with firefighters and healthcare professionals Tuesday to thank them for saving her life.

It was a reunion under very different circumstances.

Tuesday marked the first time Patricia Lewis had seen the heroic firefighters from the Lakeview Fire Department since they saved her life on April 10.

That's when a blaze destroyed her Rockville Centre home, where she was inside with her niece.

"As soon as she opened the door, we could see the orange glow and she said 'oh my god the basement is on fire,' we had to go and get out," Lewis said.

But first, Lewis had to put on her prosthetic legs.

Lewis, a former registered nurse at Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre, lost both of her legs due to complications from Type-II diabetes in 2018.

She'd spend the next few months at Lynbrook Restorative Therapy and Nursing, where the team taught her how to navigate her new legs.

She's grateful, because when that fire broke out in her home just a few months ago, she was able to put them on fast and get out.

"I can only imagine -- I don't even want to go there," Lewis said. "If I had to get in my wheelchair I could have wheeled myself to the door but I would have to wait for someone to wheel me out and that would have been too much."

So today, she gave a big thank you to everyone who helped her to get to this point.

"I try not to sweat the small stuff because in the twinkle of an eye, who knows what can happen," Lewis said. "We have to be grateful everyday and appreciate everything you have."

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslynbrookrockville centrenassau countyhealthcheckhealthfirenurseshealth carefire rescuefirefightersdoctorsamputee
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD releases body cam video of officer pepper spraying protester
24-year-old flight attendant from Newark missing, family says
Coronavirus Updates: NY hospitals, group homes to allow visitors
Wandering 5-year-old leads to discovery of murdered woman in NJ
Woman, 92, speaks out after random attack; suspect arrested
NY family ordered to remove banner supporting Black Lives Matter
Family of slain undergrad Tessa Majors criticizes teen's sentence
Show More
7 On Your Side: Tips for buying travel insurance amid COVID-19
Trump signs executive order on police reform
NYPD accused of making arrests in violation of bail reform laws
'Coronavirus contained' hospital encouraging elective surgeries
House to vote on making Washington DC the 51st state
More TOP STORIES News