New Jersey man accused of creating fake dating profile, sending nude pictures of victim

OLD TAPPAN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey man was charged Wednesday with setting up at least one fake dating profile using a victim's picture and using it to encourage strangers to contact them.

Police said 29-year-old Daniel Pfeiffer, of Old Tappan, was accused of making at least one -- but as many as three -- fake dating profiles using the likeness of the 29-year-old victim.

During the month of April, he allegedly used those profiles to impersonate the victim.

In at least one case, Pfeiffer texted sexually explicit images depicting the victim to a stranger and arranged a sexual encounter while posing as the victim.

Pfeiffer faces several charges, including stalking, invasion of privacy, impersonation, cyber-harassment, and contempt of a stalking restraining order.

