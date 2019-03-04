Pedestrian fatally struck by MTA bus in Queens

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Police say a pedestrian was fatally struck by a bus in Queens early Monday morning.The unidentified man was hit by a Q33 MTA bus shortly before 3 a.m. in the Jackson Heights section.Police say the victim was struck as the 55-year-old driver made a left turn off of Roosevelt Avenue.The man was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead.Authorities say the driver remained on the scene. Police and the MTA are investigating.----------