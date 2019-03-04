Pedestrian fatally struck by MTA bus in Queens

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Police say a pedestrian was fatally struck by a bus in Queens early Monday morning.

The unidentified man was hit by a Q33 MTA bus shortly before 3 a.m. in the Jackson Heights section.

Police say the victim was struck as the 55-year-old driver made a left turn off of Roosevelt Avenue.

The man was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the driver remained on the scene. Police and the MTA are investigating.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related topics:
jackson heightsqueensnew york citymtapedestrian struckpedestrian killed
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
UPDATED: Snowfall totals around the Tri-State
AccuWeather: Snow melt before bitter blast
NYC public schools closed today due to winter storm
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Plow truck skids off ledge and dangles into NJ river
Monday Commute: What you need to know
Former Colorado governor enters 2020 presidential race
Show More
Girl, 2, killed in crash during police chase
NEW VIDEO: Police seek person of interest in cab driver murder
HUD executive moves into Queens complex
Delete your Instagram photos in JetBlue's contest
4 Americans, local pilot die in Kenya helicopter crash
More TOP STORIES News